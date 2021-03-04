Australia ready to advance to electric cars

Studies reveal that Australians are readying themselves to test electric vehicle technology. An online survey conducted by Finder revealed that 45% of 872 Australians who participated in it are ready to try this technology. 27% of the people explained that these cars are the best alternative for the planet and that is why they would purchase them while 14% were happy with the cars’ fuel efficiency. The remaining percentage declared that they would love to try these cars because of their attractive appearance. Finder has been monitoring the electric vehicle sales in Australia and has observed the values triple from 2216 that were on the market in 2019 to 6718.

Moreover, the country’s electric vehicle market recorded 3226 electric cars in the first half of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic resulted in a 20% plummet in new vehicle sales. An insurance expert at Finder, Taylor Blackburn, noted that electric vehicles would fill the Australian car market for the coming years after these progressive increases. He explained that the Electric Vehicle Council had recorded a $0.33 per e-liter for operating an electric vehicle compared to the $1.50 per liter for running an ICE car. The statistics favor electric cars, which is why he is advocating for the uptake of electric cars in the country.

Mr. Blackburn anticipates a lot of people resorting to electric cars seeing that they will save the cash they would have spent on fuel and maintenance of their cars. However, Finder notes that not everyone is on board with the idea of buying electric cars. The survey reiterates that the number of drivers ready for electric cars and those still supporting ICEs is about the same. The other percentage that would defect from the transition stated that they could purchase electrci6cars and lack a place to recharge them when they run dry. Moreover, Mr. Blackburn demonstrated that the insurance for electric cars is high than that of conventional vehicles. However, he explained that these high upfront costs are likely to reduce in the future after the automakers start manufacturing electric vehicles on a large scale.

Finder outlined four primary variables for people to evaluate before exploring electric vehicles. First is their affordability. This factor must be evaluated in terms of the purchase price or clause and the maintenance costs. The second is the charging options. The customers must ensure that the cars’ charging station is within reach and compatible with the cars. Next are the battery lifetime and warranty. The customers must ensure they receive valuable batteries that lie within their budget range or consider posterity. Finally, is the mileage range of the car. People who go for long trips should resort to cars with high mileage, while those who enjoy short distance traveling should select the cars that meet their needs.