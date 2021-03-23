[PDF] Enterprise Network LAN equipment Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

Enterprise Network LAN equipment Market Insights, Size, Growth, Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Challenges, and Geographic Regions.

COVID-19 Impact

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, companies in the IT and telecom sector have made necessary adjustment to cope with situations. Majority of companies in these sectors have opted work-from-home policies, along with other strategies such as cost optimization, reinvestment, and remote employee engagement activities. These companies are focused on wiser expenditure as well as motivating their employees.

General Report Description

Flexibility of LAN network allows it to cater from as few as two or three users in small offices to several hundred users in larger offices. Enterprise networking forms the basis of organization functioning, owing to the requirements for connectivity between computing devices and other electronic devices across various workgroups and departments to enable easy data accessibility. Enterprise Networking LAN equipment helps in maintaining the interoperability of systems and devices to enable internal and external data management.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major players operating in the global Enterprise Network LAN equipment market include: Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade, Avaya, Cisco, Aruba-HPE, Juniper, Ruckus, Aerohive, Juniper and NEC.

Drivers

The key players operating in the global Enterprise Network LAN equipment market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

Opportunities

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.

