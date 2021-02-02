Bunge Oils Packaging Facility for the use of green energies

On January 28, Bunge Ltd. concluded a 10-year deal with Direct Energy Renewable Services to be using renewable energy at its oil packaging plant in Fort Worth, Texas. Bunge stated 100 percent of its electricity consumption in Fort Worth would be offset by the green energy program by an equal volume of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) generated from the Texas wind power. Bunge’s Fort Worth facility electricity will be derived from a nearby wind farm starting in August, the firm stated.

Rob Coviello, who works at Bunge as a Chief Sustainability Officer as well as Government Affairs, stated, “Our collaboration with Direct Energy is a positive step toward our emphasis on finding cost-effective solutions to combat climate change.” “In every decision that we make as well as in every area where we function, we try to do the best thing. We are optimistic that we will be able to decrease our global carbon impact and boost value for our consumers by improving our facilities and adopting emerging technology and energy sources. In recent times, Bunge has taken many measures to strengthen its sustainable status. Most lately, at its corn mill situated in Atchison, the company received 100 percent renewable electricity generated by wind, Kan., as well as its Emporia soybean processing center, Kan.

Bunge negotiated a long-term deal with Evergy in the year 2019 for 8% of the complete wind facility of the latter situated in Nemaha County, Kan. The wind facility became fully functional a few months back. It will also help to convert nearly 60 million kWh of power from coal as well as natural gas to wind power per year through Kansas’ two power plants. In addition to the Kansas, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Bunge operates a soybean manufacturing facility that gets over 60 percent of its energy from the wind power.

Their mission at Bunge is to link farmers to customers to bring vital food, feed as well as fuel to the planet. They strive to put nutritious food on the table, improve biodiversity where they operate, enhance global food stability, and help communities thrive, with over two centuries of expertise, unmatched global reach, and deeply rooted connections. They respect their relationships with farmers to increase the sustainability and environmental performance of agriculture through our value chains and also to deliver quality goods from where they are produced to where they are consumed, as the world’s pioneer in oilseed processing and a major manufacturer and provider of specialized plant-based fats and oils.