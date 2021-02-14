If you are on the fence regarding the EV transition, here are 5 Reasons you should have done it like yesterday

From environmental to economic aspects, electric vehicles seems to be a fantastic choice. That’s especially regarding the environment that we live in and our surroundings since fossil fuel poses a challenge to the same. Over the years after the invention of electric cars, many have been looking forward to this transition. Let’s talk about why this switch to electric vehicles is crucial to the manufacturers and the people.

In today’s timeline, the switch to the electrified transportation system is becoming inevitable as time passes. As we progress in the world’s life, transportation sustainability will pose a considerable challenge. For the record, most parts of the world are already experiencing climate change’s harshness, including fires and extreme temperatures. We can solve this problem by playing our roles in the transitioning to electric vehicles’ process.

Cost benefits thanks to the low maintenance cost

Many people you see owning cars mainly depend on loans to purchase these cars. And this fact explains why the cost of ownership is essential. When dealing with electric vehicles, the day to day running operation cost is less expensive than diesel or petrol vehicles. The average price is at least 50% less in comparison to a regular car. Why not when the electric vehicles are more reliable in comparison to the standard car Internal Combustion Engine.

Also, it is no secret that regular car parts are prone to failure leading to high maintenance costs.

Changeable batteries Technology

This technology works in a way where you can exchange the used batteries for a charged one in a charging station. Even though this technology is still rising, it is prone to make electric vehicles more advantageous soon. Currently, many motors’ companies are working on the rise of this technology.

Smooth and safe driving experience

When driving cars, it is crucial to guarantee yourself comfort for safety reasons. Electric vehicles are comfortable and deliver a smoother driving experience in comparison to regular cars. Its suspension is firm to accommodate the weight of the batteries. Not to mention, they work noise-free.

High-resale value

After using your car for years, it is impossible to resell it at a high price. However, electric vehicles have an easy maintenance setting. They include a few movable parts and have no tune-ups that need replacement. Not to mention, the car parts have low wear and tear items. With that, you can easily get a high resale on the car.

Zero Emissions

Electric vehicles are the world’s best tools to deal with pollution and maintain an excellent transport system. The EVs offer zero-emissions hence will reduce greenhouse gases and CO2 release in the environment.