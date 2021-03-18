Wine Packaging Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wine Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global wine packaging market grew at a CAGR of 4% during 2015-2020. Wine packaging is done in various formats, using several sizes and materials that are economical, offer convenience, and enhance the product’s visual appeal. The conventional wine bottle packaging is done with glass bottles, with new variants introducing etched glass bottles and echo-glass containers. Various other types of packaging methods, such as single-serve wine containers, have also gained traction worldwide based on their enhanced portability and convenience. Key manufacturers are also using advanced infographics to enhance wine packaging’s visual appeal and broaden their consumer base.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-packaging-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Changing consumer lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and emerging socialization trends are some of the factors driving the market for wine packaging. Furthermore, the growing rate of on-premises wine consumption, particularly among the younger population, is also augmenting the market growth. The rising demand for premium wine variants at luxury hotels and gourmet restaurants also bolsters the demand for wine packaging. Additionally, the introduction of innovative packaging methods that are sustainably produced, eco-friendly, and aesthetically-appealing, is also further proliferating the market growth. Moreover, the emergence of double-layer wine bottles and the incorporation of QR codes with wine labels will continue to drive the global market for wine packaging in the coming years.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wine-packaging-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Amcor Limited, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Encore Glass, G3 Enterprises, Guala Closures, International Paper, Maverick Enterprises Inc. (Sparflex SA), Owens-Illinois Group and Scholle Ipn Corporation.

Breakup by Material Type:

1. Glass

2. Plastic

3. Metal

4. Paper Board

5. Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

1. Bottles

2. Bag-in-Box

3. Aseptic Cartons

4. Bulk Packaging (IBCs, Flexitanks and Drums)

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market. It is further divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others. Other major regions include Europe (Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and others).

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Also Read: