Level Sensor Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Growth Outlook and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Level Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global level sensor market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Level sensor is a device used to determine the level of fluid or other free-flowing substances in an open or a closed system. These sensors are widely available in numerous varieties and sizes employed for diverse sensing techniques and requirements. They monitor and measure levels of the liquid as well as fluidized solids, including slurries and granular materials. Level sensors further convert the perceived data into an electric signal upon detecting the liquid level. As a result, these sensors find extensive applications across various industries, including oil & gas, energy, food & beverage, metals and mining, chemicals, etc.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by rising penetration of automation and digitalization trends across various industries. Level sensors are widely adopted for measuring the water level, tank level, distance ranging, and wireless level monitoring in hydraulic power packs and cooling circuits in nuclear power plants. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the integration of level sensors with laser and ultrasonic technologies, thereby further driving the global market. Rapid incorporation of Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) that enable wireless and remote monitoring of fluid levels in the reservoirs is also catalyzing the market growth. The emergence of nano-digital sensors and optical liquid sensors to facilitate precise level measurement is further expected to drive the global market for level sensors.

Level Sensor Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd

Ametek Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fortive Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

MTS Systems Corporation

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

VEGA Grieshaber KG (Grieshaber Gmbh & Co. Kg)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, monitoring type, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Contact Level Sensor

Non-Contact Level Sensor

Breakup by Monitoring Type:

Continuous Level Monitoring

Point Level Monitoring

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Energy and Power

Mining and Metal Processing

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

