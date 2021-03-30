Hybrid Cloud Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Growth Outlook and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest research report by IMARC group, titled “Hybrid Cloud Market: Global Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global hybrid cloud market to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years.

A hybrid cloud is a cloud-computing environment that includes on-premises, private, public, and third-party cloud services. It allows workload movement between public and private platforms to consolidate, automate, and manage a computing environment. Generally, it employs three service models viz., Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service. Hybrid cloud also comprises of a private cloud that is either on-premises or hosted by a third-party cloud provider and a stable wide area network (WAN) connectivity between the environments. It extends comprehensive support for the remote workforce, reduces operation costs, and enhances scalability, accessibility, security, and risk management and finds extensive applications across industries.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hybrid-cloud-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Rapid digitization, coupled with the rising adoption of cloud-computing services for flexible, scalable, and cost-effective computing systems, drives the demand for hybrid clouds. Hybrid clouds facilitate enterprises to maintain control over data and enhance operation scalability. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has augmented the demand for remote work and video conferencing tools by organizations, thereby catalyzing the market for hybrid cloud systems for business continuity. Furthermore, the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet-of-Things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and edge computing is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and multi-cloud spaces is further expected to drive the market for hybrid cloud.

Hybrid Cloud Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Inc.

Century Link Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu Ltd. (Furukawa Group)

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Inc.

VMWare Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the component, service, service type, service model, organization size, vertical and region.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Service Type:

Cloud Management and Orchestration

Disaster Recovery

Hybrid Hosting

Breakup by Service Model:

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Information and Communication Technology

Manufacturing

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2ORv3Ov

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group