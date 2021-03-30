Aseptic Packaging Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Growth Outlook and Forecast – IMARC Group
Summary
More On Aseptic Packaging Market
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aseptic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global aseptic packaging market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Aseptic packaging includes a sterilization process wherein packaging materials are filled with contents processed at ultra-high temperature (UHT). The packaging materials are treated with irradiation, heat, and chemicals to protect the content from microbial contamination and sustain quality and hygiene. As a result, it is extensively used in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for preserving the nutritional content, flavor, and texture of processed products and extend their shelf life. It is also widely adopted in the pharmaceutical industry for drug sterilization over a longer period of time.
Market Trends:
Hectic consumer lifestyles, coupled with rising consumption of frozen, processed, and ready-to-eat food items, have augmented the demand for aseptic packaging materials for prolonged shelf life and easy storage. Additionally, the growing need for safe transportation and storage of drugs, medical specimens, and reactive liquids is augmenting the demand for aseptic packaging in the healthcare sector. Self-administered injectable medicines and biotechnology-based drugs are also gaining momentum across the globe, further contributing to the market growth. The major players are launching eco-friendly and renewable aseptic packaging materials to reduce carbon footprints. Furthermore, the growing concerns towards the transmission of COVID-19 through packaging surfaces are also bolstering the demand for sterile and antiviral packaging solutions.
Aseptic Packaging Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Amcor Plc
- BD (Becton Dickinson and Company)
- I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.
- Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd.
- Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.)
- Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (Packaging Finance Limited)
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)
- SIG Combibloc Group AG
- Tetra Laval International SA.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, material, application and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Cartons
- Bags and Pouches
- Bottles and Cans
- Prefilled Syringes
- Vials and Ampoules
- Others
Breakup by Material:
- Plastic
- Paper and Paperboard
- Metal
- Glass
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Food
- Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
