Cholesterol Testing Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By PTS Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Home Access Health, Fresenius Medical Care

In vitro toxicity testing is the scientific analysis of the effects of toxic chemical substances on cultured bacteria or mammalian cells. In vitro toxicity testing methods are employed primarily to identify potentially hazardous chemicals and/or to confirm the lack of certain toxic properties in the early stages of the development of potentially useful new substances such as therapeutic drugs, agricultural chemicals and food additives.

The market of in vitro toxicology testing is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, socio-ethical concerns of animal testing, rising new and promising in vitro technologies, increasing demand of such assays in pharmaceutical sector, increasing R&D expenditure to detect toxicity at an early stage. With constant improvement in healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the in vitro toxicology testing market.

The “Global In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global in vitro toxicology testing market with detailed market segmentation product and service, toxicity endpoints and tests, technology, industry and method. The global in vitro toxicology testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players and offers key trends and opportunities in the in vitro toxicology testing market.

Depth Research Report with top key players @

Covance, Inc. (A part of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN

GE Healthcare

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Charles River

Catalent, Inc

Promega Corporation

The global in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented on the basis of product and service, toxicity endpoints and tests, technology, industry and method. The product and service segment includes, assays, services, reagents & labware. The assays segment is further segmented into bacterial toxicity assays, enzyme toxicity assays, cell-based ELISA and western blots, receptor binding assays, tissue culture assays and other assays.

Based on toxicity endpoints and tests, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented as, absorption, distribution, metabolism (ADME), and excretion, skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization, genotoxicity testing, cytotoxicity testing, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, phototoxicity testing, dermal toxicity, carcinogenicity, neurotoxicity, other toxicity endpoints & tests. The segment of technology is classified into, cell culture technologies, high-throughput technologies, cellular imaging technologies, toxicogenomics. Based on industry, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products industry, food industry, chemical industry. Based on method, the market is classified cellular assays, biochemical assays, and ex vivo models.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the in vitro toxicology testing market, owing to factors such as, conducive government policies, increasing funds for research studies, and favorable changes in regulatory guidelines supporting in-vitro toxicology assays. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing pharmaceutical sector and booming biotechnology industry in this region.

The in vitro toxicology testing market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The in vitro toxicology testing market report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

