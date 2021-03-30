Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to 2027- Global Analysis By DNA Script, Nuclera Nucleics, Camena Bioscience, Synthomics

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market accounted to US$ 1,584.16 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,971.72 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to higher number of research & development and biotechnological industry in countries such as, Japan and China, prevalence of cancer as well as strategic developments made by the companies. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Market Insights

Increasing Applications of Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Oligonucleotides have many applications in research, diseases diagnosis, therapeutics, forensic, drug discovery, agriculture and many more. Oligonucleotides are used in many biological and forensic applications as sequence-specific binding agents can help in identifying presence of a specific target DNA sequence. Synthetic oligonucleotides are short stretches of single stranded DNA fragments assembled by chemical synthesis. There is hardly a field in biology in which synthetic DNA has not been used or does not have the potential to be used.

Molecular Assemblies

Twist Biosciences

Evonetix

DNA Script

Nuclera Nucleics

Camena Bioscience

Synthomics

Ansa Biotechnologies

Helixworks

Iridia

Keasling Laboratories

The main reason for such a turnabout is the simultaneous developments of methods for the rapid and efficient synthesis of oligonucleotides and the advent of molecular biology techniques. Researchers are also using oligonucleotides to produce more efficient, greener chemical synthesis. By assembling oligonucleotides together into longer fragments that encode synthetic genes, bacteria or yeast cells can be instructed to produce specific enzymes (a type of protein). Oligonucleotides has tremendous potential for treating wide range of medical conditions. They enable the development of therapeutics as the malfunctioning genes can be targeted, manipulated, silenced and/or modulated. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has dedicated its existence to oligonucleotide therapeutic development, particularly antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics. Thus, the promising potential of synthesized oligonucleotides in various fields drives the market growth.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global oligonucleotide synthesis industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: Twist Bioscience has developed sample preparation products for customers performing next-generation sequencing experiments and analysis. The Twist Human Core Exome Kit includes all the tools needed for library construction, target capture and enrichment to prepare a sample for sequencing.

2018: Twist Bioscience Corporation expanded its North American operations with establishing a new office in San Diego area. The office supports sales and marketing and other corporate administrative functions and will be the headquarters for customer support for the company’s recently-launched solutions to enhance next-generation sequencing.

2018:EVONETIX LTD pioneering an innovative approach to scalable and high-fidelity gene synthesis, and LioniX International, a leading global provider of customised microsystem solutions in scalable production volumes, collaborated to scale up production of prototype microelectromechanical systems (MEMs) for DNA synthesis.

