Contact Adhesives Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Competitive Strategy, Forecast to 2027: Dymax, Jubilant, Sika AG

What is Contact Adhesives?

An adhesive is an amalgam that sticks or bids two items together. They are either made naturally or from human-made materials. The use of adhesives offer edges over some binding techniques like sewing, mechanical fastening, and thermal bonding. Adhesive tapes, glue, and sticky tac, are some common examples. Contact adhesives are adhesives, which are evidently dry when touched but adheres immediately upon contact. These adhesives possess high tensile strength and are based on polymers that exhibit the ability to bond themselves as dry films of adhesives. The surfaces to be bonded must be coated. The high initial strength of contact adhesives makes them suitable for various laminating applications.

Market Scope:

The “Global Contact Adhesives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Contact Adhesives market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Contact Adhesives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Contact Adhesives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global the contact adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, end use industry and geography.

On the basis of resin type, the market classify into neoprene, polyurethane, acrylic, styrene butadiene copolymer and others.

The market on the basis of technology is broken into solvent based, water based and others.

On the basis of end use industry the market is bifurcated into woodworking, leather and footwear, automotive construction and others.

Notable Players Profiled in the Contact Adhesives Market:

Bostik S.A.

Dymax Corporation

B. Fuller

Henkel

Huntsman International

Jubilant Industries

Parson Adhesives, Inc.

Pidilite Industries

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Sika AG

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Contact Adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Contact Adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

