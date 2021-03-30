Healthcare Workwear Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Cardinal Health, ANSELL LTD, 3M

The healthcare workwear market was valued at US$ 2,365.96million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,747.36million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Healthcare workwear protects medical professionals from pathogens. Coveralls, gowns, safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoes, and boot covers are among the types of healthcare workwear are available in the market, which cover almost every part of the body. Medical professionals choose healthcare workwear according to the requirements of their job. Safety glasses or face shields are plastic goggles that provide protection against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit, and excrement. Covering mouth and nose with masks preventsexhalation of microorganisms in sterile environment. Healthcare workwear such as masks, gowns, and face shields help prevent the spread of virus and provide protection to the healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing professionals, and other hospital staff.

Healthcare Workwear Market, byProduct

Coveralls

Gowns

Others

Healthcare Workwear Market, by End-Use

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Healthcare Workwear Market Research include:

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

ANSELL LTD

Cardinal Health

Derekduck Industry Corp

O&M Halyard

International Enviroguard

Tronex International, Inc

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Workwear market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Healthcare Workwear market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

