Fiberglass Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by AGY Holding, Saint-Gobain, Nippon

Market Introduction

Fiberglass, in general, is fiber reinforced plastic where glass fibers are the reinforcing fibers. Fiberglass is also known as glass reinforced plastic or glass fiber reinforced plastic. Fiberglass possesses high mechanical strength, excellent electrical characteristics, dimensional stability, and low thermal conductivity. They are usually randomly arranged, flattened into sheets or woven into fabrics and comes in various forms such as fiberglass rope, fiberglass tape, and fiberglass cloth. It is light in weight, strong, less brittle, and is moldable in complex shapes. Fiberglass may be made using different types of glass depending upon the end-use application. For instance, E-glass or electrical glass is an excellent electrical insulator while Ar glass is an alkali resistant glass fiber. Fiberglass is extensively used in industrial gaskets, docks and marine, automotive industry, owing to their durability and high thermal insulation properties.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Fiberglass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Fiberglass market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Fiberglass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Fiberglass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Fiberglass Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Request Sample Pages of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004494/

Segmentation:

The global fiberglass market is segmented on the basis of type, application, glass fiber type, and resin.

Based on type, the market is segmented as Glass Wool, Direct and Assembled Roving, Yarn, Chopped Strand, and Others.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Composites and Glass Wool Insulation.

By glass fiber type, the market is segmented as E-Glass, A-Glass, S-Glass, Ar-Glass, T-Glass, D-Glass, and C-Glass.

The market, on the basis of the resin, is classified as Thermoset Resins and Thermoplastic Resins.

Notable Players Profiled in the Fiberglass Market:

3B – the fibreglass company

AGY Holding Corp.

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.

CertainTeed Corporation

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Knauf Gips KG

Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd.

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Fiberglass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Fiberglass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Table of Content for Fiberglass Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Fiberglass Market Landscape Fiberglass Market – Key Market Dynamics Fiberglass Market – Global Market Analysis Fiberglass Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 –Type Fiberglass Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Fiberglass Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Fiberglass Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Fiberglass Market Industry Landscape Fiberglass Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

Order a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004494/

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]