Ortho k Lens Market Analysis by Growth, Segmentation, Performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2030

Global orthokeratology market is expected to have a steady growth at a significant CAGR. The market is subjected to grow at a steady rate in 2021, over 2020.

Orthokeratology, also called as Overnight vision correction refers to the use of gas-permeable contact lenses temporarily reshaping the cornea to reduce refractive errors such as myopia, hyper myopia and astigmatism. It is a process in which the epithelial cells adjust growth as per presence of a foreign material. The mechanism behind the process is that cornea having 60% of eye’s focussing power is sensitive to small changes. Thus, a specially shaped lens can be used to lightly press the cornea, helping it to reshape for focussed vision.

Prevalence of Myopia among younger generation

Cases of Myopia and high myopia are increasing globally at a significant rate. High myopia is the second largest cause of visual impairment among patients. Myopia can even complicate to cataract eventually leading to blindness. Young people whose cases of myopia are increasing are inclined towards orthokeratology lenses. All these factors are collectively increasing the demand for orthokeratology.

Expertise requirement and high cost may restrain the growth

Fitting orthokeratology lenses is a time consuming process and more expertise is needed as compared to regular contact lenses. Numerous office visits and appointment increases the overall treatment cost. Treatment cost mostly depends on the eye-specialist and duration of myopia correction. Spending large amount of money can be a bit difficult for middle class and thus, it act as restraining factor limiting the market growth.

Ortho K lens Market- Competitive Landscape

Key market players are focussing on innovations and more customer-friendly lenses. Some of the prominent manufacturing companies are:

Autek China

Alpha Corporation

Bausch and Lob Inc,

Euclid Systems

E & E optics

Essilor International S.A.

GP Specialists

Paragon Vision Sciences

Procornea

Taiwan Macro Vision Corporation

Recent developments by key players are:

Bausch Health in October 2020 announced the launch of company’s new silicone hydrogel daily disposable contact lens. The new research has some unique features and benefits as per the needs of patients.

In January 2019, Contamac launched Optimum infinite contact lenses having high combination of oxygen permeability and flexural modulus.

In March 2019, Alcon, Inc. announced its acquisition of US based medical device company, PowerVision, Inc. The acquisition is focussed on creating fluid based intraocular lens implants.

Ortho K lens Market- Regional Outlook

North America continues to dominate the ortho k lens market owing to rise in geriatric population. Increasing opthalmological disorders in the region and need for diagnosis is paving the way for market growth.

Asia-pacific is projected to be the second largest market during the forecast period 2021-2031. Rising patients with eye disorders, availability of advanced treatment due to increased health care budget and good health care infrastructure is acting as driver for growth in the region. According to the Asian Development Bank, the elderly population is expected to reach around 1000 million by 2060.

Ortho K lens Market- Segmentation

By Market

Silicone Acrylate

Flurosilicone Acrylate

Flurocarbon Acrylate

By End-user

Hospitals

Opthalmic Clinic

By Application

Myopia

Hyperopia

By Region

America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players in the ortho k lenses market? Leading market players in manufacturing ortho k lenses are Bausch and Lob Inc, Euclid Systems, E & E optics, Essilor International S.A, Visioneering Technologies, etc.

Leading market players in manufacturing ortho k lenses are Bausch and Lob Inc, Euclid Systems, E & E optics, Essilor International S.A, Visioneering Technologies, etc. Which region is expected to lead the ortho k lenses sector? North America is expected to lead the sector.

North America is expected to lead the sector. What are the key strategies on which ortho k lenses manufacturers are focussing on? The prominent players are focussing on mergers, product innovations, launches, research and developments for being the leading manufacturers in the market.

The prominent players are focussing on mergers, product innovations, launches, research and developments for being the leading manufacturers in the market. How much successful the ortho k lens is? FDA trials show over 65% of patients achieved 20/20 eyesight. The effect is stable but temporary. The eye will slowly lose its shape ion 3 days if removed. Thus, the lenses should be worn regularly and maintained.

FDA trials show over 65% of patients achieved 20/20 eyesight. The effect is stable but temporary. The eye will slowly lose its shape ion 3 days if removed. Thus, the lenses should be worn regularly and maintained. What are the side effects that people discover?During the initial days, people suffer from ghosting, double vision, contract problems or startbursting especially at night. These issues get resolved after a month of wearing.

