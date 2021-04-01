Plaquenil Drugs Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2030

Plaquenil drug, brand name of Hydroxychloroquine, is a disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug. It eases the pain and swelling of arthritis. It helps in preventing joint damage and reduces the risk of long- term disability. Rheumatoid arthritis, symptoms of lupus, and childhood arthritis can be treated by taking plaquenil drugs. The drug can also prevent diseases caused by parasites.

The global plaquenil drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6-9%. The growth rate is expected to double during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Prevalence of Malaria and Coronavirus

Malaria, transmitted through a mosquito bite is a life- threatening disease and its prevalence in various countries has led to increased demand of plaquenil drug. Rising concerns about health due to infectious and autoimmune diseases spreading all over the world are some factors driving the growth of the palquenil drugs market.

Side effects of the Drug may hamper the Growth

Skin rashes, feeling sick, diarrhoea, headaches, hair loss, visual problems are some of the side effects that can prevail after taking higher dose of plaquein drug. There is a small risk that plquenil drug can damage the internal part of retina in case of long term use. These side –effects can cause a long term permanent problem among patients and thus, may restrain the growth of the market.

Plaquenil Drugs Market- Competitive Market

Key manufacturers for the plaquenil drug are:

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Mylan N.V

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi S.A.

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

Zydus Cadila

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

In March 2020, a well renowned drug firm Cadila health care announced their approval for transferring their animal health care business to its wholly-owned firm Zydus Animal Health and Investments Ltd. as part of its internal restructuring exercise.

In March 2020, owing to the fear of pandemic, Novartis committed to donate 130 million doses of plaquenil drug (or hydroxychloroquine). The company is further exploring to scale its supply and tried working with manufacturers to meet the global demand.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced development of vaccine against the global pandemic Covid-19. The vaccine has been authorized for use by FDA to prevent the spread of disease any further.

Plaquenil Drugs Market- Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific dominates the plaquenil drug market owing to presence of major players like India and China in the region, India being the largest supplier of pharmaceuticals in the world. Furthermore, surge in demand for medication due to high rate of increasing malaria, coronavirus, arthritis, etc. Rise in geriatric population among Japan and India is also the key growth prospect for this region.

Plaquenil Drugs Market- Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Tablet

Active pharmaceutical ingredients

Based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Specialty Drug Store

Retail Pharmacy

By Disease

Malaria

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lupus Erythematosus

Coronavirus

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Key Questions Answered

Which segment to grow the plaquenil drug sector during the forecast period? Although covid-19 has been contained in some countries with vaccine and lockdowns but according to WHO, the disease is not vanishing anytime soon. It paves a way of growth for the drug.

Although covid-19 has been contained in some countries with vaccine and lockdowns but according to WHO, the disease is not vanishing anytime soon. It paves a way of growth for the drug. Which end-user segment is the highest market for plaquenil drug? Hospital Pharmacy to account for dominant share owing to rising government initiatives for treating malaria in rural areas of developing and under developing nations.

Hospital Pharmacy to account for dominant share owing to rising government initiatives for treating malaria in rural areas of developing and under developing nations. Which country holds the largest manufacturers of palquenil drugs? India is the largest manufacturers of drugs or medicines in the World. Several countries depend on India for pharmaceutical requirements.

India is the largest manufacturers of drugs or medicines in the World. Several countries depend on India for pharmaceutical requirements. What are the key factors driving the global market? Outbreak of covid-19 and increasing malaria cases are the key growth prospects in the world.

Outbreak of covid-19 and increasing malaria cases are the key growth prospects in the world. Which are the prominent manufacturers in the market?Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, etc. are the prominent players focussing and investing on research and development.

