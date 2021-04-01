Proteomics Market Dynamic, Supply and Demand, Revenue Growth 2030

Proteomics is the study of investigating which role proteins play within the organism. Its use for analysis in lung cancer or breast cancer is highly in demand in North America and Asia where cases of cancer are in millions every year.

Outbreak of coronavirus has necessitated the urgent development of new diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. Proteomics technologies, with their ability to detect many proteins per analysis can be a lucrative opportunity.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=7327

AI in Proteomics to act as a growth opportunity

As per Global Association for Vision Information, Mass spectrometry combined with artificial intelligence is expanding capabilities for the research and analysis of proteins in the field of proteomics. With the help of AI, possibilities for the development of power instruments which can be leveraged by researchers, pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, clinics, etc. leads to better treatment for diseases.

Rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases

As proteomics deals with issues like protein identification and elucidation of the structure-function relationship under healthy conditions and disease conditions, such as in cancer, proteomics can provide the understanding of underlying diseases, therefore, its demand in regions having cancer patients increasing globally. E.g. according to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1.7 million people are diagnosed with cancer each year and almost 600,000 die from it in US.

In Asia Pacific, 8.8 million new cancer cases were recorded in 2018. China alone accounted for almost 52% of new cancer cases in which lung cancer remained at the top.

With more than 3.7 million new cases and 1.9 million deaths each year, Cancer remains the second most reason of deaths in Europe. 4,50,000 new cancer cases were estimated in 2020 in Brazil whereas 2,77,394 cancer patients in Spain were surveyed by the article, Medicina Clinica.

Sample discovery remain a challenging task

As per, Human Genomics and Proteomics article, tissues, cells, bodily fluids and complex and display a wide dynamic range of proteins concentration. One cell can contain between one and more than 100000 cells of a single protein. Inspite of technological discoveries, analysis remains a challenging task due to the complexity of the samples and the wide dynamic range of protein concentrations. These complexities may impact pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sector.

High Cost of Instruments

The structuring of protein requires rapid machines. X-ray crystallography is a widely used analysis tool in proteomics which is used for conducting gene cloning, protein expression, etc are expensive to be used in private clinics. Such high cost may trigger the developing countries to invest in proteomics.

Buy This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=7327<ype=S

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the proteomics sector are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (US), Bruker Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Waters Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), Biognosys AG (Switzerland), Biopromixity (Switzerland), MRM Proteomics Inc, Proteome Factory AG (Germany), Applied Biomics, Inc (US), Fios Genomics Ltd. (UK), WuXi NextCODE (China), Creative Proteomics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc (US), GENEWIZ (US), etc. The companies are focussing on acquisitions such as,

Thermo Fisher Scientific in January 2021 has acquired Phitonex, a North Carolina based company. The acquisition will allow Thermo Fisher to provide greater flow cytometry and imaging multiplexing capabilities for protein and cell analysis research needs.

PerkinElmer, Inc and Oxford Immunotec Global PLC have announced the agreement in January 2021. It is intended that the acquisition will be implemented by means of UK High Court of Justice-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the UK Companies Act 2006 between Oxford Immunotec and its shareholders. The acquisition aims to grow its portfolio of advanced infectious disease testing solutions to include tuberculosis detection to better serve customers around the world. Moreover, the deal will enable PerkinElmer to combine its channel expertise and leading workflow and testing capabilities with the help of Oxford’s Immunotec’s leading proficiencies in T cell immunology with its proprietary test kits for latent tuberculosis.

Bruker Corporation in the 17th US HUPO Conference organised virtually announced progress in deep, unbiased plasma proteomics, leveraging the speed, sensitivity and dynamic range of 4D-Proteomics on timsTOF Pro systems.

Regional outlook

North America is accounted for the largest market owing to increasing investments in development of structure based drug design, growing research in omics, prevalence for high quality research tools for data reproducibility, etc. Due to the presence of large number of companies present in US, the market is projected to grow.

According to frontiers in Medical Technology regulatory Affairs, Europe Proteomics market is projected to have a significant growth with the demand for personalised medicine in the region. Positive support from local authorities and the regulations by the research organisations as Bruker Corporation in Europe made an agreement with Utrecht University for 3D structure and mass spectrometry.

Breast cancer in Asia Pacific especially in China and India have increased up to 30% in last 5-10 years. This much rise in cancer cases have increased the demands for spectroscopy proteomics. In Japan, Singapore and Korea also the cases have been doubled in 5 years which calls for the growth of proteomics method in the region.

To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=7327

Segmentation

By Instrumentation Technology

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Protein Microarrays

X-ray Crystallography

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Protein Fractionation

By Reagent

Immunoassay Reagents

Spectroscopy Reagents

Chromatography Reagents

Protein Microarray Reagents

X-ray Crystallography Reagents

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Fractionation Reagents

By Software and Service

Core Proteomics Services

Protein Identification Services

Protein Characterisation Services

Custom Assay Services

Bioinformatics Software & Services

Bioinformatics Tools

Bioinformatics Database

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics of Cancer, Infectious Disease, Diabetes, Neurological Disorders, Immune Disease etc.

Drug Discovery

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Research Laboratories

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered

Which are the leading market players for proteomics? Bruker Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Waters Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), etc are the most lucrative markets for proteomics.

Bruker Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Waters Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), etc are the most lucrative markets for proteomics. Which are the most lucrative markets for proteomics? US, Europe, China, Japan are among the most lucrative regions for proteomics.

US, Europe, China, Japan are among the most lucrative regions for proteomics. What are the instrumentation technologies in proteomics? Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Protein Microarrays among which spectroscopy is projected to be highly lucrative.

Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Protein Microarrays among which spectroscopy is projected to be highly lucrative. Which are the end user segments in protemics? Hospitals, clinics, academic laboratories are the end user segments.

Hospitals, clinics, academic laboratories are the end user segments. By application, in which segment proteomics is used?Cancer and chronic diseases demand methods and analysis of protemics.

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050