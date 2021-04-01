Aluminum Wire Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Competitive Strategy, Forecast to 2027: Condumex, Novametal, Trefinasa

What is Aluminum Wire?

Aluminum wires are elongated cylindrical strands of aluminum. They are generally inexpensive and weigh lighter than copper wires. Aluminum wires are extensively used in electrical utilities as they provide a better conductivity to weight ratio when compared to copper wires. They are therefore used in wiring power grids, including local power distribution lines and overhead power transmission lines. Aluminum alloy cables are also considered safe in applications such as building and home wiring.

Market Scope:

The “Global Aluminum Wire Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aluminum Wire market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Aluminum Wire market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Aluminum Wire market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global aluminum wire market is segmented on the basis of product and application.

On the basis of product, the aluminum wire market is segmented into, enamelled round & rectangular/flat aluminum wire, paper insulated round & rectangular/flat aluminium wire, fiber glass insulated round & rectangular/flat aluminium wire, nomex insulated round & rectangular/flat aluminium wire, mica insulated round & rectangular/flat aluminium wire, cotton insulated round & rectangular/flat aluminium wire, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, automobile, circuit breakers, switches & meters, home electrical appliances, motors, rotating machine, transformers, shipping, and others.

Notable Players Profiled in the Aluminum Wire Market:

Axon’ Cable S.A.S.

Condumex, Inc.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

Nexans S.A.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Novametal Group

Priority Wire & Cable, Inc.

Southwire Company

Termomecanica

Trefinasa

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Aluminum Wire market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Aluminum Wire market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

