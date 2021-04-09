Precast Construction Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Competitive Strategy, Forecast to 2027: Elematic, LafargeHolcim, Taisei

What is Precast Construction?

Precast construction is a product that is producing by casting concrete in a reusable mold and is then cured in a controlled environment and is transported to the construction sites. Precast is used within interior and exterior walls. As compared to a construction site, precast construction has excellent control over workmanship and quality. The reusable factor of the molds make it cheaper than the on-site casting considering the per-unit cost of the framework.

Market Scope:

The “Global Precast Construction Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Precast Construction market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Precast Construction market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Precast Construction market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global precast construction market is segmented on the basis of product, construction type and end-use industry.

Based on product, the market is segmented as columns & beams, walls, staircases, grinders and others.

On the basis of construction type, the market is segmented as modular construction and manufactured homes.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented as residential and non-residential.

Notable Players Profiled in the Precast Construction Market:

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

CNBM International Engineering Co., Ltd.

Coltman Precast Concrete Limited

CRH

Elematic

Forterra Building Products Limited

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

L&T Construction

LafargeHolcim

Taisei Corporation

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Precast Construction market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Precast Construction market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

