Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Outlook to 2027: Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Cardinal Health, Nichiban, 3M  

Market Introduction

Healthcare adhesive tapes are a type of pressure sensitive adhesive tape that is used in medicine and first aid kits to adhere to a bandage or other dressing on a wound. These tapes are specifically designed to hold firmly on the skin or dressing material that can be even peeled off easily after the healing. These adhesive tapes have end number of applications in surgeries, wound dressings, Ostomy seals, hygiene and others. Advances in healthcare adhesive tapes offer bacteria protection and are water resistant while they also allow air and moisture passage freely. The market for healthcare adhesive tapes has been increasing due to its rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Healthcare Adhesive Tapes market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Healthcare Adhesive Tapes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Request Sample Pages of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006096/

Segmentation:

The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is segmented on the basis of type, backing materials, and applications.

Based on type, the market is segmented acrylic, silicone, rubber, and others.

On the basis of backing material, the market is segmented as paper, fabric, plastic, and others.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as surgery, wound dressing, splints, secure lv lines, Ostomy seals, hygiene, bandages, transdermal patches and blister protection, diagnostic, monitoring & medical devices, an optical care, and others.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Research include:

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)

Johnson & Johnson

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Paul Hartmann AG

Scapa Group PLC

Smith & Nephew PLC

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Healthcare Adhesive Tapes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Order a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006096/

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]htpartners.com