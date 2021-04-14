Non-Conductive Ink Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by ACI Materials, DuPont, Poly-ink

Market Introduction

Non-Conductive Ink is a type of ink that is used as an insulator and a protective layer over the prints to improve its strength and performance. The high electrical resistance value of these non-conductive inks improves the resistance to static electricity, consequently allowing the safe use of non-conductive ink for various electrical equipment such as PCBs, LED packaging and transducers & actuators. For instance the non-conductive ink which has a good opacity is used in creating different colors rather than using the carbon black only. This variant of non-conductive inks is used to serve design and functional aspects for displays in mobile phones and PCs.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Non-Conductive Ink Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Non-Conductive Ink market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Non-Conductive Ink market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Non-Conductive Ink market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Non-Conductive Ink Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Non-Conductive Ink Market Research include:

ACI Materials, Inc.

Applied Ink Solutions

DuPont

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

Nagase & Co., Ltd

Novacentrix

Poly-ink

Snab Graphix (India) Pvt. Ltd

Sun Chemical

Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg. Co., Ltd

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Non-Conductive Ink market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Non-Conductive Ink market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

