Petroleum Resin Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Competitive Strategy, Forecast to 2027: Zeon, Exxon Mobil, Lesco Chemical

What is Petroleum Resin?

Petroleum resins are aromatic hydrocarbon resins and a byproduct of petroleum cracking. Petroleum resin is of different types such as aliphatic C5 resins, aromatic C9 resins, hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins, C5/C9 resins. C5 resin is produced by cracking of aliphatic crackers like piperylene and isoprene and c9 resin is formed by the aromatic crackers like vinyltoluenes, indene, alpha methylstyrene, etc.

Market Scope:

The “Global Petroleum Resin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Petroleum Resin market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Petroleum Resin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Petroleum Resin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The petroleum resin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user industry.

On the basis of type, the petroleum resin market is segmented into, aliphatic C5 resins, aromatic C9 resins, hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins, C5/C9 resins.

On the basis of application, the petroleum resin market is segmented into, adhesive & sealants, paints & coatings, printing inks, rubber compounding, tapes & labels, others.

On the basis of end-user industry, the petroleum resin market is segmented into, building & construction, tire industry, automotive, personal hygiene, consumer goods, others.

Notable Players Profiled in the Petroleum Resin Market:

Anglxxon Chemical Co., Ltd

Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Innova (Tianjin) Chemical Co., Limited

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Lesco Chemical Limited

Neville Chemical Company

Total Cray Valley

Zeon Corporation

Regional Overview:

