Water Based Resins Market 2021 Industry Scenario – DSM Coating Resins, Hexion Inc., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation

Resin is a highly viscous or solid substance, secreted from many plants, mainly coniferous. They are of synthetic origin and is typically convertible into polymers. Water-based resins are found in coatings namely, waterborne coatings, water reducible coatings and also in synthetic polymer based products. These resins get dissolved in water very easily and undergo polymerization along with poly-condensation reactions. Water-based resins find their applications in conventional techniques and spraying. They give rise to excellent surface finish and protection.

Market Scope

The “Global Water Based Resins Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the water based resins market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, application and geography. The global water based resins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the the water based resins players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2021, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2015 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of the industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario.

Top Leaders in Water Based Resins Market:

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the water based resins market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

AkzoNobel

Allnex Group

BASF

Covestro AG

Cytec Industries Inc.

DowDuPont

DSM Coating Resins

Hexion Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

