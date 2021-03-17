Automotive and 5G Market Integration Development, Application Scenarios Research Report 2020

ReportsnReports added recently released Automotive and 5G Industry Integration Development Report, 2020, demonstrating the status quo and trends of the automotive 5G industry, the 5G promotion by industry alliances, operators, and OEMs, as well as 8 application scenarios of 5G cars, etc.

Report Highlights

Industry alliances promote automotive 5G demonstration projects

Operators take the lead in promoting 5G infrastructure construction

OEMs scramble to launch 5G models

5G in 8 typical automotive application scenarios

5G is an important condition for the realization of autonomous driving, during which the shorter the time it takes for the sensor from monitoring road conditions to commanding the vehicle’s “”brain”” to respond, the higher the safety of autonomous driving. Therefore, it poses requirement of high reliability and low latency on the communication network.

The 5G network will promote the rapid development of the connected collaborative autonomous driving technology in China. In November 2020, the General Office of the State Council issued New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2021-2035), proposing to boost the synergy of electrification, interconnection and intelligent technology. Local governments are aggressively accelerating the deployment of 5G communication base stations and C-V2X roadside equipment, propelling the upgrading of intelligent roads, encouraging and guiding the assembly of vehicular wireless communication terminals, and fueling the coordinated development of intelligence and connection.

The development of 5G in the automotive industry requires coordination and cooperation among governments, operators, automakers, Tier1 suppliers, and Internet companies. At present, all parties (mainly industry alliances, operators, and OEMs) are pushing 5G automotive testing, demonstration and application projects to prepare for the large-scale application of 5G in the automotive industry.

Industry alliances promote automotive 5G demonstration projects

Industry organizations/alliances that promote automotive 5G projects include: 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership (5G PPP), and China 5G Autonomous Driving Alliance (5GADA), etc.

Operators take the lead in promoting 5G infrastructure construction

5G operators are vigorously implementing 5G Telematics and autonomous driving. For example, China Mobile is enforcing the 5G+ plan to further prompt the innovative application of 5G in the automotive field. In order to accelerate the development of 5G autonomous driving business, China Mobile has given great attention and support in terms of operating system, R&D and construction efforts, ecological cohesion, etc. China Mobile has formulated a “”3+1+N”” strategy, namely three advanced networks, a core platform and multiple application scenarios, so as to empower the quick realization of autonomous driving in China and maintain a leading position in the world.

OEMs scramble to launch 5G models

With the introduction of commercial and automotive 5G chips, automotive OEMs have launched 5G models successively. In June 2020, BYD launched Han equipped with Huawei’s 5G technology. In November 2020, GAC NE unveiled AION V equipped with GAC Aion 5G V2X vehicular intelligent communication system and Huawei Balong 5000 5G communication chip. In November 2020, SAIC R started the pre-sale of the 5G smart electric SUV MARVEL R.

As OEMs scramble to launch 5G models, it is estimated that more than 50% of new cars will be equipped with 5G vehicular terminals.

5G in 8 typical automotive application scenarios

The report summarizes and analyzes 5G technology and application in 8 scenarios: test area/demonstration area, smart expressways, platooning, valet parking, remote control and remote driving, low-speed autonomous driving in the park, autonomous heavy trucks in the park, and smart buses. This article briefly introduces two of these scenarios.

Application of 5G on smart expressway

Compared with the complex road conditions in urban areas, the traffic environment of expressways is relatively closed and simple, symbolizing one of the typical scenarios where 5G intelligent connectivity technology and solutions are applied first. Smart expressways will gradually establish a complete infrastructure monitoring system and an intelligent road network operation perception system through 5G intelligent networking, Beidou, Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data and other technologies. The construction of smart expressways supporting 5G has become a key part of the new infrastructure.

Application of 5G in low-speed autonomous driving in the park

For example, an automotive smart antenna and a 5G remote driving smart gateway enable a park sweeper to connect 5G network, thereby realizing fully automatic autonomous driving, multi-sensor collaborative cloud management, omni-directional video surveillance, remote takeover, intelligent scheduling, and one-click summon and other functions.