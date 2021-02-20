ISRO Satellite images indicate epicenter of glacier burst

One of the reasons why scientists keep watching space is to make sure that we are prepared for any upcoming disaster. In the recent space news, some conflicting images are worrying to all. ISRO satellite, in its survey, gave back photos indicating the actual site of the snow avalanche that triggered flash floods. These floods mainly affected the Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga river areas. The Uttarakhand natural disaster has brought a lot of fear triggers to many. So far, there are thirty-five deaths, and over two hundred people are still missing.

Many experts are still trying to come up with the reasons for the disaster after long-hour discussions. The Indian Space Research Organization has released images of the center and place of concern regarding the glacier burst. From the pictures, you can view the actual site that resulted from this disaster on February 7th, 2021.

This disaster is something that has brought misery and problems for India. Why not when it has not only disrupted peace in many villages but also led to economic losses. Most of the power plants in both the Raini and Tapovan areas are dealing with large-scale damages. The satellite sent by ISRO is the CARSTOSAT-3. From its recordings from its surveillance, it is clear that a heavy mass of rock and soil displaced, leading to a landslide. In addition to that, you can see evidence of an occurrence of a snow avalanche.

Since February 7th, a multi-agency rescue team operation is working underway on the Tapovan tunnels to rescue people who are believed to be trapped inside. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, went ahead to give people some peace by assuring them of the Government’s efforts on the matter. He assured citizens that the rescue operation is going on all-out efforts to make sure that they find all the missing people.

In his statement, Amit confirmed that the Union Home was working hard to get all the Government’s possible assistance. For instance, the team was working on getting relief for the people. He also explained that the Central Government is working alongside the State to take all the considerable measures regarding the matter. The Uttarakhand’s disaster has hit India hard especially since the country is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many people following the case are hoping that all the missing people will find their way back home. With the Government’s assistance, the affected places can work their way to the top and rise beyond this disaster. In addition to that, ISRO is working on different facts and shreds of evidence pointing out reasons for this tragedy.