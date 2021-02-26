Ansat Passengers to enjoy Wi-Fi and Satellite Internet Following a go-ahead to Rostec

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) approves Kazan Helicopters’ request to install the Mku30 satellite communication system in its Ansat helicopter. Consequently, passengers have a reason to celebrate since flying in the helicopter would come hand in hand with a reliable and high-speed internet connection.

The developer of this Ku band satellite communication system is MOST Satellite Systems. The speed of the internet will be 2 Mbit per second. Its coverage area will not be different from that of the Yamal satellites. Therefore, passengers can transmit a large volume of data during the flight without worrying about any interruption. For people who love streaming high-quality videos such as television series, reality shows, YouTube, or podcasts, just but to mention a few, Mku30 also has your back. If a need for a video conference while onboard arises, it will not disappoint either. With the help of a Wi-Fi access point, transferring data to people’s mobile devices onboard becomes possible.

The versatility of the Ansat helicopter makes a move wise, no doubt. After all, its design allows it to serve many purposes, including hosting a VIP and serving as an ambulance. Such services would require advanced digital services, and that’s where such a reliable high-speed internet connection comes in. Equally important, you can keep in touch with other people during the entire flight. Consequently, the likes of the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ employees, police, and doctors can continue getting operational information even when onboard. Even normal passengers wouldn’t mind uninterrupted internet access when flying.

During the 53rd International Paris Air Show held in 2019, an Ansat helicopter with the new Mku30 satellite was presented for the first time. According to Alexey Belykh, Kazan Helicopters managing director, customers have to request the installation of the Mku30 satellite communication system. He also added that internet connection while onboard would take Ansat helicopters’ comfort to a whole new level.

In 2018, the MOST Satellite Systems and Russian Helicopters signed an agreement. The signing took place during that year’s International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia. Following the agreement, the pair would collaborate to promote helicopter technology, precisely those including satellite communications systems made by the MOST Satellite Systems. It also includes the after-sales service.

Late last year, an Ansat-M helicopter, an upgrade of the previous model, took to the skies. The flight date was 29th Dec, which saw the helicopter with an extra fuel tank and a flight range of about 800 km fly. Other features include modern systems for ventilation and heating, state-of-the-art avionics and static stability. This year, it will also receive the three-channel autopilot.