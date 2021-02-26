Raytheon will be partnering with Space Force to analyze the ground systems for New Satellites

Bob Canty announced that Raytheon Technologies would be collaborating with the US Space Force to evaluate the ground systems for new satellites. This move coincides with the company’s plan of upgrading its satellite fleet to deal in both the low and high-frequency signals. Moreover, this concept will attract customers like military services and other interesting units in the company’s services. Raytheon engineers will learn how to train its personnel to operate in this program with the Space Force’s help. Additionally, the company will attract investors who love riding along with the help of the government because Space Force is a public entity.

Raytheon Technologies explained this Monday that this program’s purpose is to develop advanced ground systems for new satellites entering space. Moreover, these systems will facilitate substituting the current Advanced Extremely High-Frequency system with a vicious system that caters to all the customers. Companies developing new satellites that they intend to send to the orbits around the Earth will enjoy this platform. Raytheon Technologies’ spokesperson stated that operations are ongoing to ensure that Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications or ESS mission are active. The mission demonstrates a platform where new satellites can operate without jamming. Boeing is among the companies selected to develop a module satellite suitable for this program.

Raytheon Technologies Intelligence and Space vice president in charge of satellite operations and procedures, Bob Canty, stated that the company had conducted several ground tests for the system before Space Force can deploy its new set of satellites. The engineers who participated seemed relieved that the system adjustments will make the satellites launch for space with more efficiency than never seen.

The engineers had to review the entire system before making recommendations that Space Force gladly agreed to before installing the rocket ready for the mission. The head of satellite transport and control operations in this joint venture, Ron Lewis, added that they have automated satellite operations and other acquisition procedures to minimize contact with the ground systems after they have set them up for the missions. The chief engineers at Raytheon Technologies explained that they would be going with the previous changes that worked for them on the ESS ground systems. The systems expected to characterize the new venture are the Joint Polar Satellite System and AEHF. Investors and other stakeholders are hopeful that this program can work to motivate their next course of action.