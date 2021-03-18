Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027
A newly released intelligence report 2021 provides a wealth of insights on the growth outlook of global Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles market. It offers short-term and long-term growth projections of the market, banking on in-depth analysis of the various growth factors that are shaping up the market performance and would continue to do so. The report focuses on both direct and indirect, and positive and negative factors to provide a fact-based assessment.
In addition to solid information on the production and demand-supply scenario in the utilities industry, report throws light on the top trends that are providing new dimensions of growth to Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles market. All the data that has been presented in report is extracted from authenticated sources to ensure their reliability. Surveys conducted related to current and prospective market conditions of Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles are strictly based on industry experts’ opinions.
Key players in the global Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles market covered in Chapter 13:
Shenzhen Bak Battery Co., Ltd. (China Bak)
Harbin Coslight Power Co., Ltd
Hitachi Vehicle Energy, Ltd
Blue Solutions SA (Bollore)
Lithium Energy Japan
Amperex Technology Limited (ATL)
Blue Energy Co., Ltd
Wanxiang Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd
BYD Company Limited
Li-Tec Battery Gmbh
Electrovaya Inc
Samsung SDI
Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co.,Ltd
SK Innovation Co., Ltd
Panasonic Corporation
GS Yuasa International Ltd
Toshiba Corporation
LG Chem Ltd
Deutsche Accumotive Gmbh & Co. Kg
Lithium Energy and Power GmbH & Co. Kg
Johnson Matthey Battery Systems (Formerly Axeon)
Enerdel, Inc
Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy Co., Ltd
Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd
Zhejiang Tianneng Energy Technology Co., Ltd
A123 Systems, LLC
Johnson Controls, Inc
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4/LMO)
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4/LFP)
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2/NMC)
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LiNiCoAlO2/NCA)
Lithium Titanate Oxide (Li4Ti5O12/LTO)
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
Some Points from Table of Content
2020-2025 Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19)
Chapter 1 Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market – Research Scope
Chapter 2 Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market – Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market Forces
Chapter 4 Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market – By Geography
Chapter 5 Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market – By Trade Statistics
Chapter 6 Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market – By Type
Chapter 7 Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market – By Application
Chapter 8 North America Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market
Chapter 9 Europe Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market Analysis
Chapter 12 South America Lithium-ion Batteries in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions
Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications
