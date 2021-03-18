Web Scale IT Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Overview

In the present era of globalization, organisations are using data centres that can virtualize application workloads. Almost 50% of the data centres now are shifting to public clouds for their growing data storage need. Moreover, traditional servers are connected over a network architecture which is complex to scale and manage. Due to this, data centres are deploying technologies such as virtualization, social media, and big data.

Web Scale IT denotes a global infrastructure of computing architecture which yields all the benefits which are given by the large cloud service providers within an enterprise IT. Web Scale IT comprises a set of technologies for the entire IT system. It enables organization to have increased agility, scalability and improved capabilities.

The highly virtualized data centre requires a high-performance infrastructure which can scale up in response to increasing demand and keep the costs low at the same time. Thus, the system requires a dynamic data centre – Web Scale IT – that will deliver cloud capabilities for the large providers in the enterprises.

Market Analysis

The Web-Scale IT market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The need to improve efficiency and lower costs, reducing complexities in handling the large amount of data and the growth of digital technologies will support the Web-Scale IT market.

Enhanced agility, scalability, reduced hardware costs, ubiquitous accessibility of enterprise data are factors driving market growth.

Web-scale technologies were first deployed by large companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon as they have a lot of data to handle and there was a need for a single and dynamic data centre.

The risk associated in migrating sensitive data from traditional to new cloud approaches limits the adoption of Web Scale IT in organizations.

The Web-Scale IT market is segmented by technologies, end-users, and regions.

Regional Segmentation

The market is segmented and analyzed by the following key regions – Americas, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are analysed according to solutions and services.

North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution, while Latin America (LA) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to expand the market in the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit large scale adoption of Web Scale IT in the coming years.

Segmentation by Types

The market is segmented by solution and services. The segment solution is sub segmented by Analytics, SDDC, Healing/Security Software and Others.

The services segment is sub segmented by Consulting & IT, Maintenance and Repair and Integration.

Segmentation by End users

The market is segmented by the following end users- Media & Entertainment, BFSI, Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Telecom & IT and Others.

Key Vendors

Major players included in the report are VmWare, Nutanix, and Rackspace.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies used by the leading providers of the market such as Nutanix, Amazon, Google, EMC, and VmWare. Total 15 companies are covered in the report with their analysis.

Benefits

The report is of significance to the cloud providers, security providers, data centre providers and technology providers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and country trends

The report gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, growth opportunities, market landscape, growth drivers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, key stakeholders and competitive analysis of the key vendors. It involves an exhaustive analysis of the various solution (SDDC; analytics; automation; and self-healing software) and services (consulting & IT; integration; and maintenance & repair) types.

The report can also be customized as per the specific requirement of the user. The customization is available on technologies, countries, and vendor profiles.

