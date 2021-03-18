Optical Imaging System Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Optical Imaging System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global optical imaging system market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Optical imaging systems utilize the special properties of photons to obtain detailed images of hu-man and animal organs, tissues, and cells. This system reduces patient exposure to harmful radia-tion by using ultraviolet and infrared light. Optical imaging is prevalent in endoscopy, laser dop-pler imaging, optical microscopy, and spectroscopy. It is often combined with other imaging tech-niques, such as X-rays and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The imaging systems are designed on the basis of different optical imaging technologies, including diffuse optical tomography (DOT), confocal microscopy, near-infrared fluorescence imaging, and diffuse optical spectroscopy (DOS).

Market Trends:

There has been an increase in the utilization of optical imaging solutions to gain insights into unique disease pathogenesis and drug development, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the growing prevalence of cancer has led researchers to develop miniature scanning laser microscopes for early cancer diagnosis. These developments in medical sciences are driving the demand for optical imaging systems across the globe. Furthermore, growing applications of optical imaging in clinical diagnostics and preclinical research in various therapeutic areas is an-other factor that is accelerating the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Bioptigen Inc. (Leica Microsystems), Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Headwall Photonics Inc., Heidelberg Engineering Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Optovue Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc. and Topcon Corporation.

Breakup by Technique:

1. Optical Coherence Tomography

2. Hyperspectral Imaging

3. Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

4. Photoacoustic Tomography

5. Others

Breakup by Products:

1. Imaging System

2. Software

3. Lenses

4. Illumination Systems

5. Cameras

6. Others

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

1. Neurology

2. Oncology

3. Ophthalmology

4. Cardiology

5. Dentistry

6. Dermatology

7. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Pre-clinical and Clinical Research

2. Pathological Imaging

3. Intra-operative Imaging

Breakup by End User:

1. Hospitals and Clinics

2. Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

3. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market. It is further divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others. Other major regions include Europe (Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and others).

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

