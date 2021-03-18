Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market Trends By Countries, Type And Application, Top Manufacturers-Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC

The image-guided radiation therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 11.05% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is escalating the growth of image-guided radiation therapy market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the image-guided radiation therapy market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hitachi, Ltd.; Vision RT Ltd.; XinRay Systems; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; C-RAD; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Elekta AB; Accuray Incorporated; IBA Worldwide; BD; Isoray Inc. and Mevion Medical Systems.

Overview of the report

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Obtain the most up to date information available on all Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market. Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry. Assess your competitor’s refining portfolio and its evolution.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. announced that they had acquired humediQ, manufacturer of IDENTIFY. IDENTIFY is an imaging and motion management system for use in radiation therapy.

In June 2016, Accuray Incorporated announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their “Radixact Treatment Delivery Platform”. The new delivery system is a significant innovation for the effective treatment in TomoTherapy Systems.

Market Drivers:

Growing need for image-guided radiation therapy has been caused by the growing levels of cancer cases globally

Advancements in technology and development resulting in innovative product launches; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Complications and harms associated with this course of treatment such as damage caused to the surrounding tissue bodies that are in close proximity of the tumor; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

North America dominates the image-guided radiation therapy market because of the enhanced healthcare infrastructure, quick adoption of advanced radiation therapies and technological advancements, growing geriatric population base and rising cases of chronic diseases.

Segmentation: Global Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market

By Type

(Soft-Tissue Imaging, Lung MRI, Simplifying Cardiac MRI, Simplifying MRI-Conditional Implant Scans, Silent MRI Scanning, Others),

Application

(Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Others),

Technology

(Radiation-Based System, Non-Radiation Based System, Others),

Devices

(X-Ray CT, MRI, PET, Others),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Smart Cancer Centers, Research Institutes, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

