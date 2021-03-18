Silicon Wafer Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Silicon Wafer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global silicon wafer market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2015-2020. Silicon (Si) wafer is a semiconductor material installed with electronic integrated circuits (ICs) and microelectronic circuits. It is extensively used in smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, microchips, solar cells, military weapons, rectifiers, etc. In these devices, silicon wafers provide a wide range of current and voltage handling capacity along with high reliability, durability, and heat resistance. As a result, silicon wafers find extensive applications across diverse industries, including consumer electronics, energy generation, telecommunication, defense, automotive, etc. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global silicon wafer market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

The expanding consumer electronics sector, along with the growing trend of device miniaturization trends, is primarily augmenting the market for silicon wafers. These wafers are also gaining traction among several electronic manufacturers to produce compact integrated circuits in smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, etc. Besides this, the rising environmental concerns due to high carbon footprints from fuel-based power plants are propelling the demand for renewable energy sources. The growing number of solar power plants is catalyzing the use of silicon wafers in photovoltaic cells. Additionally, significant growth in the automotive sector has led to the emergence of hybrid vehicles. In the coming years, the increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 technologies, including AI, IoT, machine learning, etc., will continue to bolster the global market for silicon wafers in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being GlobalWafers Singapore Pte. Ltd, Okmetic Oy, Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Silicon Materials Inc, Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co., Ltd., Sumco Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation., Virginia Semiconductor, Inc. and Wafer Works Corporation.

Breakup by Wafer Size:

1. 0 – 100 mm

2. 100 – 200 mm

3. 200 – 300 mm

4. More than 300 mm

Breakup by Type:

1. N-type

2. P-type

Breakup by Application:

1. Solar Cells

2. Integrated Circuits

3. Photoelectric Cells

4. Others

Breakup by End Use:

1. Consumer Electronics

2. Automotive

3. Industrial

4. Telecommunications

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market. It is further divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others. Other major regions include Europe (Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and others).

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

