Tire Reinforcement Materials Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tire Reinforcement Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global tire reinforcement materials market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Tire reinforcement materials, such as fabric cords and beads, are widely used to provide high durability, tensile strength, stiffness, adhesion to rubber, and compression modulus. These materials are employed depending on their chemical composition, cost, construction, and the number of plies in tires. They are coated with alloys to provide resistance against load distortion and prevent rim slippage and breakage during mounting. As a result, the demand for tire reinforcement materials is increasing worldwide as they improve the functionality of tires, keep tires in shape, and support vehicle weight. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tire reinforcement materials market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

The growing demand for run-flat and ultra-high-speed tires is augmenting the adoption of textile cords in bicycles, earthmovers, heavy-duty trucks, and space shuttle landing gear. Moreover, tire reinforcement materials help to reduce rolling resistance, improve fuel efficiency, and increase tread life, they find extensive applications in sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and light truck (LT) tires. Furthermore, the rising construction and mining activities are promoting the usage of tire reinforcement materials as they offer protection against punctures in off-the-road (OTR) vehicles. The escalating sales of automobiles, the introduction of super high tensile bead wires, and stringent government policies implemented by governing agencies of several nations on the fuel economy of vehicles are some of the other factors expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Bridgestone Corporation, Century Enka Limited, Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.?. (Hac? Ömer Sabanc? Holding A.?.), NV Bekaert S.A., SRF Limited (Kama Holdings Ltd.), Teijin Limited, Toray Industries Inc. and Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Tire Cord Fabric

2. Tire Bead Wire

Breakup by Material Type:

1. Steel

2. Polyester

3. Nylon

4. Rayon

5. Aramid

6. Others

Breakup by Tire Type:

1. Radial Tire

2. Bias Tire

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

1. Passenger Cars

2. Commercial Vehicle

3. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. OEMs

2. Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market. It is further divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others. Other major regions include Europe (Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and others).

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

