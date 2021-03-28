Hydration Belt Market: Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydration Belt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. Hydration belts are vital sports accessories that are used by runners or athletes during outdoor activities like jogging, cycling, and running to store bottles of water or energy drinks. As water plays an essential role to regulate body temperature, transport nutrients, and lubricate joints, its inadequate consumption may lead to dehydration, thus causing muscle cramps, syncope, and headaches. In order to avoid such a situation, sports enthusiasts keep hydration belts with them during workout or athletic sessions to replenish the body with adequate amounts of water. Moreover, their lightweight and easy-to-use characteristics make hydration belts comfortable to carry for both professional and novice cyclists and runners, which, in turn, are making them a widely preferred product across the globe.

Global Hydration Belt Market Trends:

Fast-paced lifestyle of the working population has increased the prevalence of several diseases due to a lack of physical activities in their daily regime. However, individuals are now becoming increasingly aware about the benefits associated with activities and regular exercises like running, cycling, and jogging. With more population inclining toward incorporating some form of physical activity into their routine lifestyle, hydration belts have witnessed a positive demand over the past decade. In addition to this, the number of marathons being organized has witnessed a rise in the past few years to promote wellness of the body, which is also propelling the demand for hydration belts. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing innovative formats of hydration belts which include added pockets for accessories, cash, energy bars, and keys. Apart from this, they are also enhancing the quality of the product to offer leak-proof variants to sports enthusiasts. Witnessing the growing interest of athletes in the product, several investors are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the durability and comfortability of hydration belts, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Breakup:

On the basis of the product type, the market has been categorized into with belts and without belts.

Based on the distribution channel, specialty sports shops account for the majority of the total market share. Other segments include company outlets, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online, and others.

On the basis of the end use, the sports segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Besides this, there are military and other segments.

Region-wise, North America is the leading market. Other regions include the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report with some of the key players being Nathan Sports, Ultimate Direction, CamelBak Products, The North Face, Decathlon, Fitletic, Salomon, Amphipod, and FuelBelt.

