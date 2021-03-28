Cognitive Systems Market Size, Revenue, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Demand 2021-2026

Cognitive system refers to a programme which mimics the functioning of a human mind. It enhances the human engagement, personalisation, knowledge-processing, etc. Cognitive system encompasses four departments, namely, psychology, philosophy, computer science and linguistics. It employs natural language processing as well as a machine learning so as to effortlessly communicate between machines and humans. A new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Cognitive Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Cognitive system market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Global Cognitive Systems Market Drivers/Constraints:

One of the primary factors influencing the market demand for cognitive systems is the use of artificial intelligence. Owing to an increase in high complicated data sets, numerous developments are taking place in the field of machine learning and data processing technologies.

Cognitive systems assist in speeding up the operations of financial institutions like banks in order to suffice the rising demand of the consumers. Apart from this, the adoption of cognitive systems in the healthcare sector helps in collecting real-time data about patients for better decision making by the physician/ doctors.

Predictive analytics provide customised programmes for users, based on their demand. Moreover, it aids in enhancing the cost-effectiveness of the production process, thereby propelling the growth of the cognitive systems market.

However, lack of awareness in the end user verticals, particularly in the emerging market acts as one of the major factors that is expected to obstruct the cognitive systems market growth.

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the cognitive systems market is segregated as software, services and hardware. Amongst these, software accounts for the majority of the global cognitive systems market share.

End-Use Insights:

Based on end-use, the report finds that banking sector currently represents the biggest end-use segment of cognitive systems. Banking sector is followed by retail sector, healthcare sector and others.

Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, North America enjoys a leading position in the global cognitive systems market accounting for the largest market share. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of both small as well as large manufacturers who are competing in terms of prices and quality. There is a rigid competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to enter. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

IBM

Infosys

HP Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

