Rotary Pump Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rotary Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 ”, the global rotary pump market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A rotary pump, also known as rotatory vane vacuum pump, is a valve-less pump that transfers a definite volume of a liquid or gas by the rotating action of its components. It has small clearances in the stationary and rotating parts, which minimize leakages and assist in operating at a low speed. It also has the self-priming ability that enables the pumping of liquids and gases without any loss of suction. At present, leading players in the industry are incorporating technologically advanced features in rotary pumps for transporting harmful chemicals without negatively impacting the environment.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rotary-pump-market/requestsample

Global Rotary Pump Market Trends:

As rotary pumps are compact, offer high-viscosity performance and have the potential to handle high differential pressure, they are gradually gaining traction around the world. Consequently, they are utilized in industries such as marine, chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology. Furthermore, owing to the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), leading companies in the industry are launching affordable and efficient rotary pumps which are integrated with next-generation technologies for automating different processes. They are also partaking in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Dover Corporation, based in the United States, acquired All-Flo, a manufacturer of specialty air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps. It is now a part of the Pump Solutions Group (PSG) unit within Dover’s Fluids segment.

Market Breakup:

Based on the type, the market has been divided into vane, screw, lobe, gear, progressive cavity (PC) and others.

On the basis of the operating capacity, the market has been segregated into small (up to 500 GPM), medium (500-1000 GPM) and high (more than 1000 GPM).

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the pump characteristics into standard, engineered and special purpose pumps.

Based on the raw materials, the market has been classified into bronze, cast iron, polycarbonate, stainless steel and others.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being Dover Corporation, SPX Flow, Inc., Xylem Inc., Colfax Corporation, IDEX Corporation, Busch Systems International Inc., Gardner Denver, Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH and ULVAC Technologies, Inc.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3ejYC95

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Other Reports by IMARC group:

Neoprene Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key Player Analysis and Opportunity

Meat Substitutes Market Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

Tel no: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal