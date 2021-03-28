Ecotourism Market Analysis, Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Overview |Expedia Group, Booking Holdings, China Travel

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Ecotourism Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Ecotourism market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Ecotourism market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Ecotourism market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Ecotourism market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Expedia Group, Booking Holdings, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Travel Leaders Group, JTB Corporation, Frosch, AndBeyond, Intrepid travel, Travelopia Market Segment by Product Type: Alternative Tourism

Responsible Tourism

Sustainable Tourism

Community Tourism

Sustainable tourism is the dominated type, which accounting for over 45% market share in terms of volume in 2019. Market Segment by Application:

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

40-50 years people hold an important share in terms of applications with a market share of about 41.37% in 2019.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Ecotourism market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ecotourism market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ecotourism market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ecotourism market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ecotourism market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Ecotourism

1.1 Ecotourism Market Overview

1.1.1 Ecotourism Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Ecotourism Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Ecotourism Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Ecotourism Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Ecotourism Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Ecotourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Ecotourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Ecotourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Ecotourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Ecotourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Ecotourism Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Ecotourism Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Ecotourism Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Ecotourism Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Ecotourism Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Alternative Tourism

2.5 Responsible Tourism

2.6 Sustainable Tourism

2.7 Community Tourism 3 Ecotourism Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Ecotourism Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ecotourism Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ecotourism Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Below 20 Years

3.5 20-30 Years

3.6 30-40 Years

3.7 40-50 Years

3.8 Above 50 Years 4 Global Ecotourism Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Ecotourism Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ecotourism as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ecotourism Market

4.4 Global Top Players Ecotourism Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Ecotourism Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Ecotourism Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Expedia Group

5.1.1 Expedia Group Profile

5.1.2 Expedia Group Main Business

5.1.3 Expedia Group Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Expedia Group Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Expedia Group Recent Developments

5.2 Booking Holdings

5.2.1 Booking Holdings Profile

5.2.2 Booking Holdings Main Business

5.2.3 Booking Holdings Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Booking Holdings Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Booking Holdings Recent Developments

5.3 China Travel

5.5.1 China Travel Profile

5.3.2 China Travel Main Business

5.3.3 China Travel Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 China Travel Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 China CYTS Tours Holding Recent Developments

5.4 China CYTS Tours Holding

5.4.1 China CYTS Tours Holding Profile

5.4.2 China CYTS Tours Holding Main Business

5.4.3 China CYTS Tours Holding Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 China CYTS Tours Holding Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 China CYTS Tours Holding Recent Developments

5.5 American Express Global Business Travel

5.5.1 American Express Global Business Travel Profile

5.5.2 American Express Global Business Travel Main Business

5.5.3 American Express Global Business Travel Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 American Express Global Business Travel Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 American Express Global Business Travel Recent Developments

5.6 Travel Leaders Group

5.6.1 Travel Leaders Group Profile

5.6.2 Travel Leaders Group Main Business

5.6.3 Travel Leaders Group Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Travel Leaders Group Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Travel Leaders Group Recent Developments

5.7 JTB Corporation

5.7.1 JTB Corporation Profile

5.7.2 JTB Corporation Main Business

5.7.3 JTB Corporation Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 JTB Corporation Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 JTB Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 Frosch

5.8.1 Frosch Profile

5.8.2 Frosch Main Business

5.8.3 Frosch Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Frosch Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Frosch Recent Developments

5.9 AndBeyond

5.9.1 AndBeyond Profile

5.9.2 AndBeyond Main Business

5.9.3 AndBeyond Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 AndBeyond Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 AndBeyond Recent Developments

5.10 Intrepid travel

5.10.1 Intrepid travel Profile

5.10.2 Intrepid travel Main Business

5.10.3 Intrepid travel Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Intrepid travel Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Intrepid travel Recent Developments

5.11 Travelopia

5.11.1 Travelopia Profile

5.11.2 Travelopia Main Business

5.11.3 Travelopia Ecotourism Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Travelopia Ecotourism Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Travelopia Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Ecotourism Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ecotourism Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ecotourism Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ecotourism Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Ecotourism Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Ecotourism Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

