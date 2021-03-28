Neuromorphic Computing Market Analysis, Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Overview |Intel, IBM, BrainChip Holdings, Qualcomm

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Neuromorphic Computing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Neuromorphic Computing market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Neuromorphic Computing market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Neuromorphic Computing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Intel, IBM, BrainChip Holdings, Qualcomm, Eta Compute, General Vision, Samsung Electronics, Hewlett Packard Labs, Applied Brain Research, GrAI Matter Labs Market Segment by Product Type: Hardware

Software Market Segment by Application:

IT and Communication

Aerospace Defense

Medical

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Neuromorphic Computing market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1598903/global-neuromorphic-computing-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1598903/global-neuromorphic-computing-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Neuromorphic Computing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neuromorphic Computing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neuromorphic Computing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neuromorphic Computing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neuromorphic Computing market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Neuromorphic Computing

1.1 Neuromorphic Computing Market Overview

1.1.1 Neuromorphic Computing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Neuromorphic Computing Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Neuromorphic Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Neuromorphic Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Neuromorphic Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Neuromorphic Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Neuromorphic Computing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Neuromorphic Computing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Neuromorphic Computing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Neuromorphic Computing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software 3 Neuromorphic Computing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Neuromorphic Computing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Neuromorphic Computing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 IT and Communication

3.5 Aerospace Defense

3.6 Medical

3.7 Automotive

3.8 Industrial

3.9 Others 4 Global Neuromorphic Computing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Neuromorphic Computing as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Neuromorphic Computing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Neuromorphic Computing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Neuromorphic Computing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Neuromorphic Computing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Intel

5.1.1 Intel Profile

5.1.2 Intel Main Business

5.1.3 Intel Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Intel Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.3 BrainChip Holdings

5.5.1 BrainChip Holdings Profile

5.3.2 BrainChip Holdings Main Business

5.3.3 BrainChip Holdings Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 BrainChip Holdings Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.4 Qualcomm

5.4.1 Qualcomm Profile

5.4.2 Qualcomm Main Business

5.4.3 Qualcomm Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Qualcomm Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments

5.5 Eta Compute

5.5.1 Eta Compute Profile

5.5.2 Eta Compute Main Business

5.5.3 Eta Compute Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Eta Compute Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Eta Compute Recent Developments

5.6 General Vision

5.6.1 General Vision Profile

5.6.2 General Vision Main Business

5.6.3 General Vision Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 General Vision Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 General Vision Recent Developments

5.7 Samsung Electronics

5.7.1 Samsung Electronics Profile

5.7.2 Samsung Electronics Main Business

5.7.3 Samsung Electronics Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Samsung Electronics Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

5.8 Hewlett Packard Labs

5.8.1 Hewlett Packard Labs Profile

5.8.2 Hewlett Packard Labs Main Business

5.8.3 Hewlett Packard Labs Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Hewlett Packard Labs Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Hewlett Packard Labs Recent Developments

5.9 Applied Brain Research

5.9.1 Applied Brain Research Profile

5.9.2 Applied Brain Research Main Business

5.9.3 Applied Brain Research Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Applied Brain Research Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Applied Brain Research Recent Developments

5.10 GrAI Matter Labs

5.10.1 GrAI Matter Labs Profile

5.10.2 GrAI Matter Labs Main Business

5.10.3 GrAI Matter Labs Neuromorphic Computing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 GrAI Matter Labs Neuromorphic Computing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 GrAI Matter Labs Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Neuromorphic Computing Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Neuromorphic Computing Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.