Global Industrial Rubber Market Size Competition, Scope, Status and Forecast, Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2026

The research covers the current Industrial Rubber market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Lanxess

Sinopec

Goodyear

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

JSR

LG Chem

Versalis

Zeon

Petrochina

Exxonmobil

Sibur

Group Dynasol

Kraton Corporation

Synthos

Trinseo

Asahi Kasei Advance

American Synthetic Rubber Company

Lion

Firestone Polymers

Indian Synthetic Rubber Private Limited

Rishiroop

UBE

Tosoh

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Brief Description of Industrial Rubber Market:

Rubber refers to elastomeric compounds that consist of various monomer units forming polymers that are heat cured (vulcanized). Polymers are long molecular chains that are connected together (cross-linked) to improve their toughness and resilience. Rubber industry is more than 100 years old. Industrial rubber industry is dominated by one major product tires.

The use of industrial rubber in the automotive, building & construction, and other applications is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region, followed by South America and the Middle East & Africa regions over the next 5 years. This growth in the use of the industrial rubber can be attributed to the increasing population and the growing disposable income in these regions. Based on type, the synthetic rubber segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value.

The global Industrial Rubber market size is projected to reach USD 30290 million by 2026, from USD 24660 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Industrial Rubber volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Rubber market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Industrial Rubber Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By the product type, the Industrial Rubber market is primarily split into:

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

By the end users/application, Industrial Rubber market report covers the following segments:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Coating, Sealant, & Adhesive

Medical & Healthcare

Others

The key regions covered in the Industrial Rubber market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

