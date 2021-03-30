Ocular Implants Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Ocular Implants Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “ocular implants“ market size is projected to reach USD 7.94 billion by 2026. Technological advancements have played a key role towards the widespread adoption of ocular implants. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Ocular Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Intraocular Lenses, Glaucoma Implants, Ocular Prostheses, Corneal Implants and Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 5.11 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Ocular implants are used in the treatment of eye diseases and disorders. The increasing investment in the research and development of newer products will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. The advancements in ophthalmic diagnostic technology has led to a wider product adoption. The ease of accessibility of online tools has educated the public regarding different treatment options will contribute to the growth of the market. Growing adoption of advanced ocular devices such as artificial eye and glaucoma devices has opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The increasing number of regulatory clearances for ocular devices help major companies generate substantial ocular implants market revenue in the coming years.

Major Ocular Implants Market Key players covered in the report include:

Alcon

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

ZEISS International

STAAR SURGICAL

Hoya Corporation

Glaukos

Second Sight

Allergan

Other Prominent Players

Ocular Implants Market Analysis 2021:

Report Overview:

The ocular implants market is segmented on the basis of factors such as product type, end user, and regional demographics. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The report highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for ocular implants by major companies has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In January 2018, Glaukus Corporation announced that it has submitted an IDE application to the FDA for ‘iStent Infinite.’ The company states that this device can be used in the treatment of glaucoma. The report identifies a few of the major FDA approvals of recent times and states their impact on the growth of the global market.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Ocular Implants market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Ocular Implants Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Ocular Implants Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

North America Accounts for the Highest Market Share; Use of Advanced Implants to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing ocular implants market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America currently holds the highest ocular implants market share. The presence of several large scale companies, coupled with the high investment by these companies towards the development and distribution of advanced ocular implants will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.75 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

May 2018: The U.S FDA passed an approval for Clinical Research Consultant’s latest device for the treatment of genetic ocular disorder. The company introduced the world’s first-ever artificial iris.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Ocular Implants market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Ocular Implants market? Who are the key manufacturers in Ocular Implants market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Ocular Implants market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Ocular Implants market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Ocular Implants market? What are the Ocular Implants market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ocular Implants industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Ocular Implants market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Ocular Implants industry?

