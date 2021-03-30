Hydroxychloroquine Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Hydroxychloroquine Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Hydroxychloroquine ” Market is projected to reach USD 2,339.1 million by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 infection will bode well for the market in the coming years.

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Malaria, COVID-19, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 894.0 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug that is used for treatment of patients suffering from malaria. The drug was initially prescribed for use by leading authorities such as the EU and the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of patients suffering from arthritis as well as autoimmune diseases such as lupus. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to a huge emphasis on the research and development of several drugs associated with its treatment. It was observed that hydroxychloroquine showed positive signs in recovery phase of patients suffering from the coronavirus. As a result, there is a sudden surge in demand for the product across the world. Countries such as the United States are putting in several efforts to development an efficient treatment option with the help of hydroxychloroquine. The increasing cases of malaria will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The growing demand for the product across the world will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Major Hydroxychloroquine Market Key players covered in the report include:

Sanofi

Zydus Cadia

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Sandoz International GmbH (part of Novartis AG)

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bayer AG

Others in the report

Hydroxychloroquine Market Analysis 2021:

Increasing Efforts Taken to Maximize the Production Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The ability of hydroxychloroquine to speed up recovery processes in treatment of patients suffering from diseases such as malaria and rheumatoid arthritis has contributed to the growing demand for the product. The increasing product demand has encouraged several companies to enhance their production methods as well as capabilities associated with the product. The report labels several companies that have taken several steps to increase the production of hydroxychloroquine during the coronavirus pandemic. In April 2020, Zydus Caadila announced that it has scaled up the production of hydroxychloroquine. The company was encouraged by the sudden rise in the demand for the product; a factor that was consequential to the constantly rising Covid-19 cases across the world. Zydus’ latest step will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Hydroxychloroquine market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Hydroxychloroquine Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Hydroxychloroquine Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Industry Developments:

March 2020: Mylan N.V announced that it will be increasing its production capacity of hydroxychloroquine to in its West Virginia facility to control the progression of COVID-19 in U.S

Asia Pacific Likely to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Production of Hydroxychloroquine Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge leading. The high production of the product in several countries across this region will aid the growth of the regional market. India is currently the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, with over 70% of the global production occurring in the country. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 346.9 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will also witness considerable growth due to the increasing incidences of coronavirus in the United States.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Hydroxychloroquine market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Hydroxychloroquine market? Who are the key manufacturers in Hydroxychloroquine market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Hydroxychloroquine market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Hydroxychloroquine market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Hydroxychloroquine market? What are the Hydroxychloroquine market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Hydroxychloroquine industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Hydroxychloroquine market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Hydroxychloroquine industry?

