Stevia Manufacturers: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Sweet Green Fields LLC

The global stevia market reached a volume of 7,432 Tons in 2020. The market is further projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026. Stevia is a natural sweetener extracted from the plant called Stevia rebaudiana, which is native to the tropical regions of the Americas. The plant has been used for hundreds of years in South American countries for sweetening beverages and making tea. It has also been utilized as a medicine for treating burns, colic, stomach problems, etc. The sweet taste of stevia is a result of two major compounds present in its leaves, called Rebaudioside A and Stevioside. These compounds can be 40 to 300 times sweeter than sugar and have no calories. When consumed, they are not absorbed in the bloodstream and do not affect the sugar levels, thereby being safe for diabetics and people on carbohydrate-control diets.

As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top stevia manufacturers are continually investing in the development of innovative product variants. For instance, the Vancouver-based GLG Life Tech Corp launched Organipure, an organic line of stevia sweeteners, with certifications recognized in both North America and Europe. Apart from this, rising health consciousness has encouraged consumers to shift from artificial sweeteners to natural alternatives, such as stevia. Other factors, including the rising demand for sugar-free and low-calorie products, lifestyle changes, growing disposable incomes and government support to reduce sugar intake, are influencing the global demand for stevia.

Top Manufacturers in Stevia Industry:

GLG Life Tech Corporation

Pure Circle

Tate & Lyle PLC

Stevia First Corporation

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Sweet Green Fields LLC

