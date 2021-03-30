Food Packaging Manufacturers: Tetra Pak, American Packaging Corporation and Ball Corporation

According to IMARC Group, the global food packaging market size reached a value of US$ 311.4 Billion in 2020. Food packaging is the packaging of food items in order to protect them against bacteria, spillage, moisture and toxins. It is a co-ordinated system which is used for preserving the original taste and quality of the food products. Food packaging is also useful in conveying important information about the products such as nutritional content, expiry date, price and origin. Earlier, glass bottles with corks and wire were used for containing food while heating. These bottles were replaced by metal cans which helped in extending the shelf life of food products. Apart from this, during the late 1800s, William Painter secured the patent for crown cork which played a significant role in the development of the beverage industry. These crown corks were used for providing an optimum level of seal against the top of a glass bottle. With time, numerous other materials came into recognition which are considered ideal to pack food items including glass, aluminium foil, laminates and metallized films, plastics, paper laminates, and paperboard. Nowadays, good quality food packaging has been gaining popularity across the globe on account of introduction of new and innovative packing types as well as technologies.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-packaging-market/requestsample

Also, with advancements in technology, several companies are now introducing innovative packaging solutions. For instance, American Food Packaging is offering roll stocks, overwraps, premade bags and pouches, by using flexographic and rotogravure printing for virtually any food product application. Moreover, the leading firms are investing in research and development (R&D) operations for developing anti-microbial packaging materials to enhance the product shelf-life. Looking forward, the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Top Manufacturers in Food Packaging Industry:

Amcor

Crown Holdings

Owens-Illinois

Tetra Pak

American Packaging Corporation

Ball Corporation

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Browse Also:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/hair-care-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaming-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/generic-injectables-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-coffee-tea-capsules-market

https://imarcgroup.com/ceramic-ball-bearings-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/france-silica-sand-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/kuwait-perfume-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-dog-food-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-band-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/virtual-reality-gaming-market