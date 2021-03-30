Cell-based Assay Manufacturers: General Electric, Merck Group, PerkinElmer

According to IMARC Group the global cell-based assay market reached US$ 17.7 Billion in 2020. Cell-based assay is an analytical method used to determine the concentration of a substance by observing their effects on living organisms (in vivo) or tissues (in vitro). It plays an important role in monitoring environmental pollutants, testing cytotoxicity and developing new drugs. Cell-based assay is often used to evaluate numerous biochemical, functional and biological effects including gene activation, cell signaling, cell proliferation, antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), apoptosis and necrosis. Over the past few years, cell-based assay has been more frequently utilized for drug discovery as it saves time and money.

The market is further projected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top cell-based assay companies are adopting the latest techniques for evaluating a vast array of functional, biological and biochemical effects, including cell proliferation, apoptosis and necrosis, cell signaling, gene activation and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). They are also investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop better and safer drugs.

Top Manufacturers in Cell-based Assay Industry:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

General Electric Company

Merck KGaA (Merck Group)

PerkinElmer

Charles River Laboratories

Lonza Group AG

Cell Signaling Technology

Promega Corporation

Cell Biolabs

Discoverx Corporation (Eurofins Scientific)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Corning

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holdings AG)

