India Flavoured Milk Manufacturers: KMF, CavinKare and TN Cooperative

The latest report by IMARC Group the flavoured milk market in India exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Flavoured milk refers to a ready-to-drink dairy product which is prepared by mixing milk, sugar, emulsifiers and numerous flavours such as rose, chocolate, banana and vanilla. It contains the same essential nutrients as plain milk which include calcium, protein, vitamin D, vitamin A, vitamin B12, potassium, phosphorus, riboflavin and niacin. Flavoured milk has gained popularity in India on account of its numerous benefits. It offers ease of convenience, longer shelf-life and can be consumed directly without any need of boiling. Moreover, it contributes only 4% of the added sugar to the consumers as compared to the soft drinks and non-carbonated sweetened beverages, which contain around 40% of the added sugar.

After liquid milk, flavoured milk represents the second-most preferred liquid dairy product in India. The per capita income has increased by 7.4% to 93,293 in 2015-2016 as compared to the previous fiscal year, when it was estimated at 86,879. This has encouraged the consumers to increase their expenditure on the upmarket food products. Inflated consumers’ incomes have also resulted in several transformations in the socio-economic makeup of the country. The consumers have become more cognisant of the influence of the food products they consume. As a result, a shift has been witnessed from carbonated and alcoholic drinks to dairy-based products, among a certain section of the consumer-base, particularly the adults. Looking forward, the flavoured milk market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Manufacturers in India Flavoured Milk Industry:

GCMMF

Mother Dairy

KMF

CavinKare

TN Cooperative

