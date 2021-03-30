Seed Manufacturer: Bayer, Syngenta AG and Dow Chemicals

By IMARC group, the global seeds market reached a value of US$ 42.8 Billion in 2020. A seed is a ripened fertilized ovule of a plant that contains an embryo and plays a significant role in the generation of a new plant. It is enclosed in the seed coat, which protects the embryo and performs several functions such as providing nourishment, dispersing to new locations and dormancy in unfavourable weather conditions. Besides this, seeds offer food to other species like animals and humans. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach a strong growth in next five years (2021-2026).

Seeds Type:

Oilseeds Soybean Sunflower Cotton

Cereals and Grains Corn Wheat Rice Sorghum

Fruits and Vegetables Tomatoes Melons Brassica Pepper Lettuce Onion Carrot

Other Seeds Alfalfa Clovers and Other Forage Flower Turf grass



Food production is currently experiencing an increase on account of the rising global population which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the global seeds market. Moreover, owing to economic growth and inflating income levels, the requirement for agricultural products from the food and non-food sectors is increasing in numerous developing markets, such as India, China and Middle East. Furthermore, due to rapid urbanization, the availability of per capita arable land has declined, which has led to the sales of high-yielding seed varieties. Moreover, increasing health and environmental consciousness has led to the demand for natural and chemical-free products. This trend has boosted the demand for organic seeds. Apart from this, governments in various countries are encouraging the production of biofuel. Consequently, the need for crops, such as soybean and corn, is increasing, thereby positively influencing the market growth.

Top Companies in the Seeds Industry:

Monsanto Company

Bayer AG

I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Groupe Limagrain Holding SA

Sakata Seed Corporation

Rallis Limited India

Land O’Lakes Inc.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

