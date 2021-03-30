Water Purifier Companies: Kinetico, Aquatech International, GE Appliances

According to the global water purifier market report by IMARC Group, the market reached US$ 35.83 Billion in 2020. Hazardous materials released after farming and industrial processing lead to contamination of water bodies including lakes, rivers and oceans. Most of these pollutants have heavy metals such as zinc, lead, nickel, copper, cobalt, magnesium, cadmium, chromium and molybdenum that can harm human health. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for water purifiers to suffice the need for clean water in the residential as well as the industrial segment. Further, manufacturers are launching advanced water purification technologies, such as activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, to expand their overall consumer base. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Technology Type:

Gravity Purifiers

RO Purifiers

UV Purifiers

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Being one of the basic human necessities, water purification has always been an integral part of civilization. Mechanical purifiers, however, came into existence in the 19th century when the first municipal water treatment plant was installed in Paisley, Scotland. To improve the design of these systems, US-based scientists invented the rapid sand filter in the late-19th Century. The beginning of the 20th Century witnessed the emergence of environmental concerns in the US during the 1960s and 1970s, which led to the implementation of the Clean Water Act of 1972. It sparked a renewed interest in the advancement and adoption of water purifiers across the globe. Nowadays, with the advent of numerous advanced technologies, manufacturers are introducing different variants of these appliances in the market, such as reverse osmosis (RO), UF and UV purification, photocatalytic purification and multi-stage purifiers.

Top Companies in Water Purifier Industry:

LG electronics

Unilever N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Kinetico

Aquatech International

GE Appliances

O. Smith Corporaton

Whirlpool Corporation

Eureka Forbes

Pentair

