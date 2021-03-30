Pain Management Drugs Companies: Endo International, Bausch Health, Merck, Allergen

The global pain management drugs market reached US$ 74 Billion in 2020. Pain is a distressing feeling which can be caused due to various health issues such as osteoarthritis, chronic arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, multiple sclerosis and cancer. Pain mechanism is an intricate process, and there are several pain management drugs that provide relief by acting through various physiological functions. These medications are specific drugs that perform pharmacological actions on pain receptors and work against the discomfort-causing symptoms.

Market Breakup by Drug Class:

NSAIDs

Anesthetics

Anticonvulsants

Antimigraine Agents

Antidepressants

Opioids

Others

Request a Copy of Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pain-management-drugs-market/requestsample

High prevalence of chronic pain diseases and increasing geriatric population are among the key factors driving the global pain management drugs market. In 2018, around 991 Million people across the globe were more than 60 years old. By 2024, we expect these figures to reach 1.18 Billion. With the prevalence of chronic pain being significantly higher in older adults, this represents a key factor driving the demand of pain management drugs. Additionally, the increasing number of hospitalization cases, a huge demand-supply gap for effective neuropathic pain management drugs, and application of innovative and advance therapies, are also catalyzing the growth of the market.

Top Companies in Pain Management Drugs Industry:

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer

Eli Lilly & Company

Endo International plc

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bausch Health Companies

Merck

Allergen

Novartis International AG

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Purdue Pharma L.P.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Browse Also:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-shrimp-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/casein-caseinates-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-shrimp-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/induction-motor-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/nanocoatings-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-sports-fitness-goods-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/caramel-chocolate-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/uht-milk-market-india

https://www.imarcgroup.com/paneer-market-india

https://www.imarcgroup.com/fluid-milk-market