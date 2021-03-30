Facility Management Manufacturers: Broadcom, SAP SE, Archibus, Accruent

According to IMARC group the facility management market reached a value of US$ 48.9 Billion in 2020, provides an in-depth analysis of the global facility management market with the forecast of market size and growth. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/facility-management-market/requestsample

The global facility management market size reached a value of US$ 39.8 Billion in 2018. Facility management (FM) refers to an integrated system of technologies that are utilized to improve the efficiency of commercial and residential spaces. FM solutions, such as building management, operations and security management, Computer-Aided Facilities Management (CAFM), etc., are used for space planning, equipment maintenance, portfolio forecasting, business continuity, emergency preparedness and environmental sustainability. For organizations and offices, they aim to ensure maximum productivity by streamlining and standardizing routine tasks. Owing to these benefits, FM solutions find extensive applicability across the residential, banking, finance service and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare and education sectors. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global facility management market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Top Manufacturers in Facility Management Industry:

IBM

Oracle

Trimble

Broadcom

SAP SE

Archibus

Accruent

Maintenance Connection

Spacewell International

Planon Corporation

Ioffice

Jadetrack

MetricStream

Emaint Enterprises

FMX

