Abrasives Companies: Compagnie De Saint-Gobain, Henkel AG, 3M Company

The global abrasives market reached a value of US$ 43.5 Billion in 2019. As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top abrasives companies are focusing on the development of polyester- and fabric-based abrasives for wooden products. They are also undertaking extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce the next generation of non-woven abrasives in the market with minimal smearing issues, enhanced versatility and faster cut-rate.

The growing automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Abrasives are extensively used in the manufacturing of automotive components, including mirrors, valve springs, fuel and de-aeration tanks, and in modifying operating parameters, such as minimizing carbon emissions and lowering the noise levels. Furthermore, the growing adoption of super-abrasives such as industrial diamonds for precision grinding and cutting of hard metals is also providing a boost to the market. Additionally, the rapid growth of the electronics and manufacturing industries in the emerging nations is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Abrasives are utilized to scrape the metal in small amounts to manufacture semiconductors and other electronic equipment with precision and consistency. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of polyester- and fabric-based abrasives for wooden products, along with advanced coated abrasives for metal fabrication, are further creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 59.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during 2020-2025.

Top Companies in Abrasives Industry:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

Fujimi Incorporated

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

3M Company

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Limited

Tyrolit Group

Nippon Resibon Corporation

Krebs & Riedel Schleifscheibenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Abrasiflex Pty Ltd.

Noritake Co. LIMITED

Deerfos Co. Ltd.

Sankyo-Rikagaku Co., Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

