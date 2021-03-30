Label Free Detection Market Forecast to 2027 By Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Spectris, Corning Incorporated

The label free detection method is used for detecting biomolecules and their interactions. This method has emerged as an attractive research and development tool in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes and the rising number of drug discovery programs will boost market growth. Increasing expenditure on research and development by pharmaceutical and biotech companies would also contribute to market growth.

The market of label free detection is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as innovations in label-free detection technologies, increasing drug discovery programs through research partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutes, and growth in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Increasing investment in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in Asia Pacific is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the label free detection market.

The “Global Label Free Detection Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global label free detection market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application and end user. The global label free detection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The label free detection market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

General Electric

Danaher

PerkinElmer Inc

Ametek Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Spectris

Corning Incorporated

Shimadzu Analytical (India) pvt. Ltd.

Hitachi High-Technologies India Private Limited

The global label free detection market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. The product segment includes, Instruments and Consumables. Consumables segment is further segmented into biosensor chips, and microplates. Based on technology, the market is segmented as, surface plasmon resonance, bio-layer interferometry, isothermal titration calorimetry, differential scanning calorimetry and other Lfd technologies. Based on application, the market is segmented as, binding kinetics, binding thermodynamics, endogenous receptor detection, hit confirmation, lead generation and other applications. Based on end user, the label free detection market is classified as, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations and other end users.

The label free detection market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global label free detection market based on product, technology, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Label free detection market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

